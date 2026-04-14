Photo Credit: Breakbeat Media

After over 30 years into the game, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh are still creating, still grindin’, and Still 400, as their podcast states. I got the chance to speak to them days before Juvenile dropped his Boiling Point album. He hadn’t released a solo album since 2014’s The Fundamentals, and told me that he thought he might be retired until the fans’ 2023 push for a Tiny Desk performance gave him a new creative spark.

The results are a versatile project with highs that prove he’s still got it. The remix of his “B.B.B.” single with Megan Thee Stallion earned him his Billboard Hot 100 entry in years. Juvenile told me during our early March convo that the two were set to film a video for the track — perhaps that happened before he embarked on his three-month-long Boiling Point tour, which started in early April.

Elsewhere on the project is the summer-ready “Hot Boy Summer” with famed New Orleans multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty, B.G., and Birdman. The latter two Cash Money artists pop up again on the menacing “The Reunion,” which feels like some good old New Orleans Solja Rags music. Juvenile’s pen is sharp, and he’s showing off new flows such as the escalating end rhymes on “Meph Town.” It feels good to hear a rap vet sound like he’s genuinely having fun on a record.

Juvenile told me he doesn’t have a creative process. He just locks in with producers and gets to it. One of his favorite producers is his longtime Cash Money brethren Mannie Fresh, who produced “He Gone” with Dee-1 and “Lenny Kravitz,” which was meant as a tribute to Lenny’s legacy as a popular Black rocker. Mannie says he wants the iconic artist to jump on the remix.

In the meantime, Mannie’s doing DJ gigs and prepping for his Reckless Weekend, a music series where he’ll collaborate with another act for an entire weekend, drop the project, and split the profits. He already has a slew of artists interested in participating in the creative gauntlet. And of course, the rap vets are cohosts of Still 400, the Breakbeat Media-produced podcast where the two hold court with fellow rap legends. They tell me they’re intent on fun, enlightening conversations that sidestep drama. “Most people want to know the dirt on you. We ain’t celebrating that,” Mannie says. “We celebrating your good times.”

I talked to them about Boiling Point, Still 400, and why they understand Lil Wayne being so oblivious to pop culture.