This will be my weekly roundup of everything that piques my interest in the rap world.

Some media outlets aggregated Lil Durk’s recent Instagram plea to fake friends, where he noted, “crazy how you gotta wait until it’s dark out to see who really with you.” But beyond Nancy Dillon and Meghan Cuniff’s reporting, there hasn’t been much about his recent federal status hearing, where his lawyers highlighted that he’s been subjected to solitary confinement since last August. They alleged that he’s doing 23 and 1, meaning 23 hours incarcerated and one hour of outside time, but he’s only getting his one hour “two or three days” out of the average week. His defense concedes that he got caught with an Apple watch, but states that while other people who were caught with them got to return to MDC Los Angeles’ general population, he’s still in solitary confinement.

I received some of this information from a tweet instead of articles because not enough people seem to be reporting on it. The scant news is partially a consequence of music media not having much budget for court reporting, but his court proceedings are happening in LA. You’d think some influencer or media personality would have been able to get into the courthouse to report on what’s going on. Unfortunately, though, he’s being thrown away by the state and not enough people seem to care. If Durk had come out and said something about NBA Youngboy, it would have gone viral, but apparently, being deprived of basic humanity doesn’t rate in the social mediasphere. DJ Akademiks, who conducted Durk’s most damning interview, could have done a stream devoted to this. But instead, he was too busy digging dirt on his grave by saying G Herbo took his spot.

The main retort from people reading this will probably be that he’s a drill rapper who got charged with murder for hire; therefore, he deserves whatever the state throws at him. No doubt, this cohort is full of people who listen to violent music while finger-wagging its progenitors, and/or love to spend their idle time volunteering who they have “no sympathy for.” But everyone deserves due process. If the adage is truly innocent until proven guilty, then everyone in jail awaiting trial deserves the benefit of the doubt. And even if they’re found guilty, that doesn’t give the state officials the right to mistreat people.

I won’t quote Barack Obama much, but his noting, “The measure of a civilization is how it treats its weakest members,” rings true. He was talking about oppressed people on the outside, but it also applies to people who get stripped of their rights while incarcerated. Putting someone in a box is inhumane enough. The torture of solitary confinement, which causes lasting mental health issues, is overboard.

Several artists have come out about carceral mistreatment in recent years. Young Thug’s lawyers got him transferred to another jail after complaining about being in solitary confinement in Georgia — few people factored that in when they chose to ridicule his jail calls. Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and 22Gz recently called out the perilous conditions of Marcy and Elmira correctional facilities, respectively. Hit-Boy says his father, rapper Big Hit, has been deprived of his rights in Forsyth County Jail. Kodak Black said correctional officers were “strategically killing him slowly” in Miami’s Federal Detention Center — he was then ridiculed by a white YouTuber named 1090 Jake for apparently being soft for calling out the state. This is what we think of each other. Last year, when Tory Lanez was almost killed in California state prison, I got called “disingenuous” by a stranger on Twitter when I said nobody should be getting stabbed in prison. It just doesn’t seem to connect to people that the conditions we excuse for the people we don’t like end up applying to everyone.

But even beyond the people who don’t like an incarcerated artist, what about their peers or the labels that made millions promoting their music? Will any of Durk’s industry peers get behind some kind of advocacy beyond just tweeting “Free Durk’ and going about their day?

Hip-hop’s most impressive collective criminal justice reform effort was the Free Meek movement in 2017. The groundswell of support he received encouraged Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to pardon him alongside hundreds of other people. But even then, it took Beyonce saying “Free Meek” on a hit song, Jay-Z writing a New York Times op-ed, and Meek basically being the “perfect” victim of a draconian probation sentence from a judge who was obsessed with him. Hip-hop showed what the community could do for somebody.

My writing this piece isn’t just about Durk or whichever celebrity I referenced, it’s about how amplifying a prominent person’s plight can highlight what everyday people go through. Since being home, Meek Mill has been involved in several criminal justice reform efforts to help people in the predicament he was once in. Perhaps the masses pushing back against an artist’s solitary confinement will support efforts to abolish it altogether. We can’t expect the state to have a conscience. They only respond to pressure, whether that’s financial, social, or otherwise.

One of America’s worst-kept secrets is that American prisons aren’t constructed for rehabilitation. Some of them have programs that are a step in the right direction, and are doing better than others, but most institutions are the exact opposite. Hip-hop loves to say “Free X.” Why? Because jails and prisons are a fucked up place. Durk’s recent Instagram story post highlights the out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality most incarcerated people deal with. Maybe we should show more consideration for the people being forgotten in there.

Other thoughts:

Welcome home, Fetty Wap!

It seems like the only thing some Dipset members can align on these days is a collective, concerted effort to mar their legacy. It follows the trend of older artists bickering and gossiping for the algorithm. More on this soon.

Northwest is making beats for Lil Wayne’s son Lil Novi, while Max B’s son is a DJ and daughter is an MC named Chloe Couture who carries his charisma. Maybe it’s a phase, or maybe they’re first chapters in legendary careers. Either way, it’s pretty cool.

A$AP Rocky is great at visual curation, but the only music of his within the past couple years that’s gotten me excited was his two songs in Highest 2 Lowest. I feel like part of their appeal was the context of being used for a character I was invested in. I’d like to be pleasantly surprised by his upcoming album, but I don’t know…

I enjoyed Snoop Dogg’s on-air commentary during the recent Clippers-Warriors game. Like I said on Twitter (which Sports Illustrated picked up), it was hard to transition from the humor and character in his appearance back to the traditional basketball commentary. I’d love to see more networks use entertainers to commentate on sporting events. Since basketball telecasts love to have multiple streams of individual games these days, maybe they could have a celebrity stream once a weak.

This is pretty deepcut, but producer Ron Browz has been lacing Jae Millz’ diss songs toward battle rappers with AI vocals. There’s something interesting about the producer who made “Ether” making beats with built-in AI vocal disses.

