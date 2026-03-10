Photo by Ilias Chebbi on Unsplash

What does a “classic” album or song mean? You’ve probably heard that question as much as you’ve seen the millionth debate about whether this or that album can be considered “classic.” I’m mystified that despite our fixation on “classics,” we haven’t noticed that our constant differences of opinion offer the answer to the discussion: it’s all relative. Music discourse, especially in hip-hop, reminds me of the meme of dogs barking when a gate is between them, then getting quiet when it’s opened and they have free space to actually fight. Two people can take off the veil and acknowledge that musical opinion is purely subjective, and no two people will ever have the same experience with a song, but still go right back at it with someone they disagree with on those same subjective grounds.

I’ve recently come to feel like our fervor to fight for our favorite music is an extension of fighting for ourselves. Music debates are a means of validating our experience, whether it’s the experiences with an artist’s music or our relation to the experiences an artist speaks on. Calling an album a classic is an acknowledgement of superior musicality, but can also be a statement on a core experience with that artist.