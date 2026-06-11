Photo Credit: Kevin Condon, Artwork: me 🙌🏿

Welcome to my more fire column, an indie rap showcase in the spirit of my Going Left and No Filler columns at other outlets. This is my attempt to push back against the “there’s no good rap” and “journalists don’t highlight new artists” choruses one entry at a time. This will also be paired with a playlist that’s coming soon. It’s a loooong column, so buckle up, or prepare to bookmark and take this in gradually: