All Photos: Chad Lawson, Pay Attention Media

As I’m talking with Buffalo MC Armani Caesar on Google Meet, her toddler Wynn briefly whimpers. Caesar breaks her train of thought and gently asks her, “What’s wrong, baby?” I hear silence on the other end of our call; it sounds like she’s getting the hang of motherhood. Ironically, it happened right as Caesar was waxing on embodying a “new version” of herself after having Wynn in December 2024.

Caesar tells me she found out she was pregnant right before embarking on her 2023 Queen City tour, her first time in Europe. In Paris, she learned Wynn was a girl. The whirlwind experience is chronicled on “Baby Love,” one of Caesar’s most candid songs ever. She initially recorded the song on a BIGO Live stream. It’s being released tomorrow on The Liz Symphony, her long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Liz 2.

“Emotions that I’m feeling right now? You know, it vary; it is what it is,” she says over celestial instrumentation. Caesar reveals that postpartum, she spent significant time taking stock of where her life was going. A breakup compounded her qualms. Eventually, as a true artist does, she put it in the music, noting that on The Liz Symphony, she’s gradually opening up more for herself and listeners. I got to hear five songs from the upcoming album. This is no emo affair. She’s venting but defiant on “Razor,” where she affirms, “for all the days I was playin’ small, I’mma do it big like Lizzo,” and lets potential suitors know, “I cannot fuck with a goofy, holding me back from my movement, quickest way for you to lose me.” On the album single “Sephora in Ibiza” with Benny The Butcher, she took it back to their early days at DJ Shay’s Buff City studios, recording the sinister track together in person.

For years, she’s been known as Griselda’s first lady, whose sultry voice and cashmere thoughts made her a feminine counterpart to Griselda’s pyrex parables on tracks like “Simply Done” and “Armed & Dangerous.” During our call, she reflects on moving from Buffalo to North Carolina, first for college at North Carolina Central, and then to live, while Griselda made their name in the 2010s. Caesar occasionally traveled north to collaborate with them, but she was developing her own music career, dropping Caesar’s Palace in 2015 and Pretty Girls Get Played Too in 2018. By the time the latter’s “Can’t Take Him Back” garnered her first major radio rotation, both she and Griselda were ascending in the rap landscape.

“To see [Griselda] come together, it was just like wow!” she raves. “I was proud of them, but they also were proud of me. They seen me doing my thing.” She was officially brought into the fold in early 2020.

Now, her next life chapter feels like Back to the Future. She’s doing more of her own thing — now with baby in tow. The Liz Symphony is the first album since joining Griselda that’s not executive produced by Westside Gunn. She relishes being hands-on for this album, from the beats to the business. She offers an enterprising explanation for the decision.