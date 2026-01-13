Credit: Adrian Grosu

Gossip used to be a seedy, ancillary wing of rap media, but now it feels like it’s overtaken actual criticism. And the push is being led by the very rappers who used to frown upon their gossip being put on front street. As the rap world oversaturates with artists, and the MCs accustomed to the olden days of dropping an album and having a month to themselves adjust to a rapidly revolving news cycle, they’re desperately chasing the algorithm. What’s resulting in a Wendy Williamsification of rap media, with drama overtaking substance.

The 61-year-old Williams became a polarizing figure in Black culture for offering the same kind of salacious content that’s become the norm first on radio, then on The Wendy Williams Show. She created an empire dishing the gossip on entertainers’ sex lives and other personal info, placing her at odds with stars like Tupac, Jay-Z, Diddy and others. One may have deemed her the original “Chatty Patty,” Dame Dash’s derogation for people talking too much about what other people had going on. But now, Dame and many of his hip-hop peers are the main people talking about everyone else on couches.

In 2026, it feels like every wing of media is congealing into general “content.” You’re liable to see any popular personality on any outlet talking about anything. Stephen A. Smith alternates from pontificating about LeBron vs. Jordan and political coverage, apparently mulling a 2028 White House run. Charlamagne Tha God went from sniffing women’s seats on The Breakfast Club to an unlikely spot as a political commentator for ABC and CBS. Snoop Dogg just called an NBA game. Cam’ron and Mase are two of the hottest names in sports media, with Cam recently hosting the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight. The adage used to be fake it til you make it. Now, it’s say it til they pay it.

Social media has dessicated the gulf between those with informed and uninformed opinions (and in many ways, eliminated the need to have the facts). And in turn, the algorithm rewards splashy names and sensationalism over knowledge. As long as someone can bring in the viewers, who bring in the ad revenue, they’re an asset. The fixation on numbers has resulted in a podcast scene big on personality, but scant on expertise, teaching young people that entertainment is the default function of media instead of information sharing.

Riverside, a podcasting software platform, estimates that podcasting could become a $17.59 billion industry by 2030, with over 584 million listeners in 2025. On Sunday’s Golden Globes, the Best Podcast award (?) presentation aired on the telecast in lieu of the Best Original Score award, speaking to the scene’s importance in the eyes of the Hollywood establishment. Independent creators and media personalities got the ball rolling on podcasts, but celebrities are now encroaching on the territory, buoyed by podcast networks like SiriusXM Podcast Network, Spotify, and iHeartPodcasts. For them, developing burgeoning independent creators makes less fiscal sense than staking someone with a built-in fanbase who can hit the ground running. It seems like a who’s who of Americana has a podcast these days: Conan O’Brien, Shaq, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Jason Bateman, and more.

And podcasting is the new hustle on the rap side, with Joe Budden, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Nore, Gillie Da King, Cam’ron, Mase, Snoop Dogg, Memphis Bleek, Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda, among others, having pods. Social media offered unprecedented access to entertainers, and podcasts are the natural (monetized) evolution from Instagram Live sessions. Shows like Questlove Supreme and the Still 400: The Manny and Juvie Show have substantive conversations and keep it music, but the podcasts that dominate the rap algorithm do so with a two-fold approach: bickering and gossiping.

They’re taking after what’s already working in the media ecosystem. Media personalities like DJ Akademiks, Adam22, and DJ Vlad have become the biggest names in rap media because of, not despite, their incendiary content. They accrue millions of views, not talking about who created what, but who snitched on who, who had sex with who, and who beat up who. YouTube is now overrun with wannabe media personalities, with nice sets and awful interviewing skills: they constantly interrupt interview subjects, ask them to repeat things they’ve discussed on other platforms, and fish for controversy, hoping to get aggregation from music sites thirsty for clicks. Every day, they compete for who can offer the world the most inane information. Yesterday, I learned that Max B flashed the Lip Service podcast.

The Joe Budden Podcast, one of the world’s top Black culture pods takes on pop culture news multiple times a week, no matter how messy or taboo it is. Their discussions are so spectacular that there’s a Twitter community dedicated to the cohosts’ relationships with each other; imagine keeping up with the interpersonal gossip of The Source’s Mind Squad in the ‘90s. It’s not just that Joe and his team frequently cover controversy; seemingly once a month, two of the cohosts are going viral for screaming at each other or almost fighting. Budden Podcast cohosts are quick to say what they think, but Marc Lamont Hill, currently a professor at the CUNY Graduate Center, usually says what he knows. Last October, Budden Podcast cohost Queenzfilp got annoyed at Hill for saying “a lot of tricky words” in a debate. Hill replied, “No, I don’t. I say regular words, and it’s tricky to you.” That collision of educated thought vs. barbershop bluster frequently elicits fireworks, garnering Budden a reported $20 to $25 million net worth.

His success with the algorithm is no surprise. Along with the heartfelt Mood Muzik series and a knack for killing mixtape freestyles, Budden became a fixture of the early algorithm (blogs and WorldstarHipHop) through delving into his issues with Def Jam (who he was signed with) and their then-president Jay-Z as well as constant onwax beefs (G-Unit, Game, Saigon, Method Man, Raekwon, just to name a few). He was perhaps the first artist with a digital hive, calling his fans the “Internet soldiers” in the late aughts. For decades, he’s known what the people want. And now, he’s gone from raging against the machine to having his cohosts raging against each other, becoming a multimillionaire in the process.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss are attempting to do the same thing with their Joe and Jada show, which started last May in a venture between The Volume and Roc Nation. They do better than most pods when it comes to inciting beef. Jada frequently jokes that it’s “a family show,” and they usually avoid saying names when they’re discussing someone negatively. But the show still dips into its fair share of vapidity. One of their most recent shows included a segment on the “smelliest rappers.” On another recent show, Joe discussed allegedly beating up Young Buck back in the day, prompting the former G-Unit rapper to come back at him in a diss track.

The song follows the cast of the Let’s Rap About It podcast (Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, Maino) dropping “Let’s Wrap About It,” laden with shots at 50 Cent for joking about Jones not owning his studio space. Will 50 Cent respond alongside Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, who have a new The Real Report podcast? We used to hear diss songs, then listen to people banter about them. Now, the podcast banter turns into diss songs.

That’s the media ecosystem in which rappers like Jim Jones have recently spread their wings. More than anything, the 49-year-old is a hustler who knows how to make himself a resource and place himself in advantageous positions. Back in the ‘90s he got close to Cam’ron and Mase after letting them hang out at his apartment. He learned how to direct videos when Cam’ron signed to Roc-A-Fella, and he stepped out as a solo artist when the Dipset movement got so hot that other labels sought to sign their artists, eventually cultivating a catalog that some say is better than Cam’s. Now, he’s jumping into the media circus, and he knows the price of admission is acrimony. Anyone who remembers his Hot97 argument with Mase knows that he’s apt for the job.

Last year, he piggybacked off of a kid’s viral “Jim Jones > Nas” assertion by going on a campaign about how he has more style and can “rap circles around” the rap icon. In the midst of the hysteria, he explained that he was trying to “bend the algorithm.” And after his Dipset brethren Cam’ron and Freekey Zeekey, as well as 50 Cent, recently dissed him for not having heat in the multi-purpose studio he’s building (real class conscious), he happily went back at them, noting “I love free promo.” It’s one thing for an up-and-coming artist to ride the “all publicity is good publicity” train. But our cultural erosion is apparent when legends feel compelled to embarrass themselves for views.

The consequences of accomplished people simply “doing it for the algorithm” are deeper than looking childish; it mars their legacy. Roc-A-Fella cofounder Dame Dash, like Jones, is a key cog of a legendary movement. But the more online drama they both get into, the more rap fans of a certain age will relegate them to “Uncs” doing too much on YouTube. Last year, Dame Dash sacrificed his friendship with Cam’ron by airing their dirty laundry on YouTube channels. When asked by YouTuber Cam Capone about the stigma surrounding his name, Dame noted, “as long as I’m in the algorithm I’m good.” In 2024, after going viral for his false teeth accidentally falling out of his mouth on live, he tried to embrace the moment by repeatedly doing interviews without them. Is the algorithm push worth his reputation and self-respect? Perhaps he sees no other way on YouTube.

Un Kasa is a Harlem rapper within the Dipset movement with a YouTube channel full of great stories about his life and times. He has a recollection about recording his “Un Kasa” Diplomatic Immunity intro on the spot, and another on helping Dipset find the beat for their “Salute” song at the 11th hour — after Funkmaster Flex lied and said he was premiering a song from them. The acronym he uses on his channel is P.I.E. for “positive internet energy,” often joking that he’s “slangin’ P.I.E.S.” He’s been intent on offsetting the internet’s deluge of nonsense with dope stories that highlight how rich Dipset’s history is. He’s not a superstar, but he’s the best kind of person to get stories from, as he’s been around a lot and isn’t worried about relationships or preserving a facade. Even still, the highest-viewed video on his channel is a recent live stream of him calling out Jim Jones for laughing at him during a recent episode of his Artist 2 Artist podcast. That livestream sparked another YouTuber to mock Un Kasa, and they went back-and-forth for about a week. After the dust settled, I noticed that Un now has interviews on several channels, including The Danza Report, an up-and-coming interview channel. The whole dynamic was like bacteria. One podcast moment turned into a livestream, which turned into YouTube beef and more podcasts. The whole scenario made me wonder if Un would have gotten these interviews if he stuck to talking about his craft and history and hadn’t made those negative videos?

A couple of years ago, after Melle Mel and Keith Murray went viral for some wild interviews, I wrote about artists seeking attention because they can’t get traditional media coverage. The dynamic is continuing. As easy as it is to mock artists for their constant bickering, the reality is that hostility is what does numbers. For some reason, simply talking about rap history or the craft doesn’t go viral as much as it should As a staff writer, I saw how often editors wanted staffers to write explainers about controversy, but interviewing a legend simply because they had new music was a harder sell. The whole country seem to be moths to the flames of conflict; it’s not surprising in a warmongering country led by someone with no filter. In 2015, when then-Presidential candidate Trump insulted Mexican people, he wasn’t blackballed; he was exalted. Broadcast media obsessed over his spectacle, and their relentless coverage helped normalize him and grow the MAGA movement. He’s used that approach to strangle the news cycle since then, saying whatever he wants and embarking on a “flood the zone with shit” campaign devised by Steve Bannon. In the past decade, cultural tastes and discourse have made a stark shift toward vitriol.

Fat Joe recently acknowledged the “dirty section” of YouTube on his pod, a scene full of street-niggas-turned-streamers yapping on live streams about who snitched, who doesn’t live their raps, and whatever other street-oriented barbershop content will get clicks. Three self-proclaimed members of the “dirty section” are YouTubers Harlem Legend, Chyna Brim, and Hassan Campbell, who all started an aptly named We Don’t Give A Damn podcast that’s executive-produced by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda and airs on DJ Vlad’s YouTube Channel (where else?). In their livestream calling out detractors while discussing the pod, Harlem Legend said he’s “ready for war” — but why would that be a prerequisite for a culture podcast? And who would they be warring with? When Fat Joe gives these kind of media personalities light, he invites a response, placing them on the same plane. And in the same manner that Charles Barkley should feel like his opinion matters more than an analyst who never played, rappers have to think more of themselves than to get involved with the “dirty section.”

To quote the Jay-Z line, “A wise man told me don’t argue with fools. Cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who.” For the viewer seeking a pastime on YouTube, it doesn’t matter if the person talking is a multi-platinum rap legend or an ex-Blood trying to get a YouTube check, they’re all in the mud. Memphis Bleek recently told a story about Jay-Z mocking him by joking that he would’ve been “a blogger” if he hadn’t met the rap icon and started rapping. Jay’s tone indicates that it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see him on a podcast stirring beef for attention. He, along with veteran artists like LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Nas, and the other members of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series, are just a few rap vets who show that it’s possible to age gracefully in rap without selling oneself out for an algorithm. Q-Tip recently went viral on TiKTok for encouraging, “[kindness] is the entry to everything.” Busta Rhymes frequently goes viral for videos encouraging other artists. In an outtake of my interview with Nas last year, when I asked him about Jim Jones’ comments, he completely ignored them, noting, “If it’s not music related, about actual music, then it doesn’t even…[it’s] not even anything that matters.” If only more people had that mindset.

Despite having decades of hip-hop history to reflect on, so many hip-hop figures are devoted to gossiping and shamelessly bickering for the algorithm. But they do it because the content spreads like wildfire. What does it say about all of us? The world is inundated with endless calamity: economic inequality, a job crisis, a pending housing crisis, an ongoing deadly ICE assault, police brutality, and all some of our favorite rappers are doing is literally talking shit. Whether it’s a successful artist’s gilded banter or a struggling one desperate for attention, all this content offers the same insight into our intellectual depths.

Like hip-hop itself, our collective discourse reflects what we value. Years from now, when people look back on this time, they’ll see some great work, but also be drowned in vapidity sponsored by corporate behemoths invested in our oppressive status quo. The CEOs running these companies want us to fixate more on who “snitched” than on the billionaires’ grip on society because it keeps the people off their ass. Bag-chasing hip-hop figures already turned mainstream hip-hop into a lowest-common-denominator conveyor belt of vapidity. And now, they’re infiltrating the media to contribute to the same thing happening over there.

This is a free newsletter. Those who wish to support can contribute here:

cash.me/$andrejgee

Venmo: Andre-Gee

paypal.me/andregee

Add me on Twitter and IG.