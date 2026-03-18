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What’s the next move after getting angry that Jack Harlow had the gall to tell a pair of white journalists that he was “Blacker,” and they offered no pushback? After being annoyed that LaRussell thinks the people unmoved by his ham-handed plea to Hitler’s divinity are just “slow” haters? The Sinners Best Picture snub? Increasingly, I’m feeling like our collective outrage ultimately helps these people’s names endure in the zeitgeist, more than influence them to make things right. How long are we going to continue these cycles without examining what they represent on a larger level?

I got started in music criticism 10 years ago. In the past year or so, I’ve come to feel like I was on autopilot, repeating the same talking points about the same people doing the same things. Not much has changed within pop culture; if anything, the collective free-for-all feels more brazen. There aren’t enough gatekeepers within industry. So many people are scavenging for the ever-dwindling seats at the table, careful not to raise too much of a fuss when there. The people who do speak up are left on islands because principles are at a premium. It all results in 2026’s anything-goes environment.