Photo Credit: Michael DaJour

This is the first edition of ‘What’s On Your Mind,’ a feature where artists dish on whatever they’ve been passionate about lately. For the first edition, rapper and founder of the For The Gworls collective Asanni Armon talks to me about the harm of YG’s new song “Tiffany,” which clumsily depicts a man being “tricked” into sex by a trans woman and mulling his homicidal urges for nearly seven minutes — it was released during Pride Month. The piece has been lightly edited for clarity.

I saw a XXL post saying YG “confronted transphobia”…I thought, “Not the YG that I know.”

I don’t know that to be true based on previous songs I’ve heard. I heard the snippet, and I was like XXL must be playing a game, because he didn’t confront shit. I went to listen to the full seven-minute song, and again, he didn’t confront shit. I think XXL was trying to have a clickbait, rage-bait moment to say that he confronted it to make people go listen to it. He did nothing of the sort. He actually upheld it.