Sideshow’s “My Chemical Romance” is in the long lineage of songs that personify drugs, but there’s a skillful depth in how Sideshow crafts his story. To be upfront, I wrote Sideshow’s bio for his Tigray Funk press. Per my policy, I don’t feel comfortable writing about the album as a whole (at least not during the actual album cycle), but I wanted to highlight his Takaj-produced snapshot of lean’s false seduction.

“My Chemical Romance” doesn’t rest simply on the merit of wordplay; obviously, there’s some slick double meaning (“tryna tell me your love heavy but my love is lean”), but his story offers a concise narrative that shows addiction, like interpersonal relationships, is complex.

He starts the two-minute song rhyming, “I ain’t worried ‘bout ‘em tho, tryna tell me she a hoe/Brodie, I already know.” Intentionally or not, he immediately disqualifies the song from being called a “romanticization of drug use” by anyone sensible. This isn’t about to be a commercial for how cool lean it is: Sideshow is down bad, and he knows it. From there, he raps, “I used to see you wit’ my cousin, I knew one day it’d be me,” speaking to how addiction so often starts with proximity and curiosity. His verse ends with more lament when he notes, “Just so I can see you, I fuck my money up.” Like so many yearners, his love affair is defined by extraction. His love is expensive, fleeting, and degrading; there’s no such thing as reciprocity there.

And the painful realizations continue when singer Kelow Latesha calls out to him like a syrupy siren, crooning, “ I’m that pretty pink dye you can’t go without / You can’t keep your hands off me or your mouth.” It’s a brilliant touch for her voice to be pitched down to emulate the chopped and screwed technique, a sound DJ Screw created to emulate lean’s effects. Like so many vices, her voice, even pitched down, is enticing, but delivering cold truths: “I up my prices, you up your vices / I’m no good for you, they ain’t showin’ love.”

This is all taking place over a beguiling synth melody. It’s the kind of beat that at once engulfs and lulls listeners, synesthizing Sideshow’s nihilistic descent. Takaj’s production feels sentimental, but just a twang warped, encapsulating the grip of addiction by mere sonic choice. All three artists did their thing here.

Ever since LaRussell’s comments about Lil Wayne’s lyrical substance were clipped and taken out of context, there’s been an ongoing referendum on what substance means in hip-hop (where all work is of politics). When I recently talked to filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough, we discussed the depth of Wayne’s work, referencing “Me and My Drank: “[it] seems, on first blush, like, maybe like a silly song. But there’s real poetry in that song. That is a deep, dark song.”

Over doleful keys, Wayne croons about “That perfect somebody, sexy purple body”. He has his fair share of celebratory lines, but also raps:

I’m riding out, leaning, never nodding out My girl tripping, damn I gotta hear my momma mouth My homeboys say I should slow down a little But that shit I’m on make me slow down a lot

Near the end, he repeats, ”please don’t judge me,” acknowledging the stigma against lean. It’s a dark song in line with Future’s “Dirty Sprite,” where the Atlanta icon raps the following:

I’m on that Pimp C I’m on that DJ Screw I’m on that Big Hawk I don’t know what to do Pour up a 3 or 4 My sprite so dirty fool My bitch remind me all the time, “That drink will kill you”

Big Hawk was tragically murdered in 2006, but lean is suspected to be a factor in both Pimp C and DJ Screws death. That reality gives his girl’s warning extra weight. He also slips in, “I don’t know what to do,” a common despair in the throes of addiction. Elsewhere he raps, “I think I lost my heartbeat for a second and a half.” He’s saying all this over a Mike WiLL Made-It-crafted keys that sound sampled from a Jason flick. It could be easy to get lost in “Dirty Sprite’s” melody or 808s, but the full scope of “Dirty Sprite” sounds pretty horrific.

Both Wayne and Future have their fair share of bars that could entice an impressionable kid, like Juice WRLD, to want to try lean. But their songs that fully delve into their addiction are grim, holistic portraits of addiction that leave the consequences square, and haunt more than any D.A.R.E ad ever could. Sideshow’s “My Chemical Romance” joins that lineage.

