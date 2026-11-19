All photos by Andres Castillo...

Skilla Baby’s feeling reflective during some downtime on the road. He played a show in Sacramento the night before, and he’s prepping for Phoenix later that night. It was the first night he played his “Face Card” remix with Summer Walker, which dropped the day I talked to him. On his first headlining tour, he’s said his fans showing up for him, especially in a rough economy, almost brings him to tears.

“People can’t really sell tickets right now, and this is my first time headlining a tour and selling tickets,” he says. “I’m putting that on my resume, building my resume, and people are showing up for me.”

The tour feels like a victory lap after dropping The Price of Fame, his debut studio album that Skilla says took a creative shift after a tragic incident where he was shot multiple times in May of ‘25. Before the shooting, Skilla says he was dealing with a creative block, but the groundswell of emotions he felt while healing, including anger, fear, and sadness, renewed his sonic inspiration.

He’s said that the shooting made him “more evil,” a sentiment he echoed to me during our video call. But ultimately, the reward of dropping an album and seeing his body of work out in the world made him prioritize his career over revenge. In October, he said as much in his own way on Instagram Live: “They shot the gangsta out of me. I’m a civilian.”

I hear dueling emotions throughout The Price of Fame.