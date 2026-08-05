Photo by sebastiaan stam on Unsplash

In a prior life, one I long to rekindle, I had a home studio in my apartment. It was a pretty rough setup; I used an M-Audio interface that linked an AKG condenser mic to Pro Tools. My laptop and an end table I repurposed to hold my interface and MPK149 keyboard were in the right corner of the room. To the left of the desk was the mic, facing the front of my closet door, so the sound could be somewhat “absorbed” by my clothes. It got the job done.

At one point in the late ‘00s-early ‘10s, some friends, or some co-workers and their friends, would come through and record just about every weekend. They’d rap over beats I’d made, or instrumentals ripped off YouTube (!!!). Our plans for the music were pleasantly beside the point; I mostly remember it all as a fun, cathartic process. That said, we occasionally crafted songs that I remember to this day. There were some songs where I observed familial love transmuted through perfecting a back-to-back verse. I remember at least one track where someone cried while hearing it back.

I came to know my friends not just as people, but as people with artistry as part of their personality. That’s the healthiest way to consider any artist, no matter how accomplished they are.