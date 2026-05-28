Photo credit: Bobbi Yamada, Peter Kramer, Getty

Illustration: Jefferson Harris

Earlier this month, JPEGMAFIA got the computers ‘putin ahead of his EXPERIMENTAL RAP album. He told Pigeons & Planes that he was claiming the throne as “The King” of experimental rap, which turned into a sarcasm-tinged tiff between him and Earl Sweatshirt. But beyond the fireworks of what writer Arielle Lana LeJarde deemed “2pac vs biggie for guys with an MF DOOM tattoo,” JPEGMAFIA sparked a community-wide discussion on what experimental rap even means in 2026.