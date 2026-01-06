Thank you for being subscribed to my newsletter. You may be a new subscriber or someone who’s been tapped in with me since 2020. Either way, your subscription is really appreciated. Even when I pretty much never posted to my newsletter because of my Staff Writer workload, people stuck around for occasional posts.

Now, obviously, things are different. I’m back in the freelance game, and I’m going to be using this newsletter heavily.

I’ve spent the past month thinking about how to roll things out, as well as talking to other writers for advice. I’m still gonna feel things out through trial and error, but I have a good sense of what things will look like to start: I want to offer three newsletters a week: definitely on Tuesday and Friday, but I’m still deciding on the third day.

I’m going to be writing most, if not all, of my music and culture essays here, because when I really feel something, I would rather not be trying to convince an editor of a pitch or fight them on certain points. I’ll also be looping in one music review a week once the ball starts rolling on releases. And on Friday, I plan to do a roundup post that’s closer to the old randomities posts I used to do on my old newsletter, with a 400-500ish reflection on something and other takeaways on music and culture happenings that piqued my interest over the past week.

Eventually, the goal is to write profiles and conduct interviews here as well. But candidly, I’m not sure if the newsletter has enough subscribers yet to promise readers that publicists and artists (and whoever else) would be open to speaking with me here consistently. When those happen, it’ll be sporadic for now, and I’ll update y’all when I feel like that will change. I do plan to continue my monthly indie rap music column, where I interview one artist and highlight three albums per month — I think I’ll call it more fire as a nod to the former name of this newsletter.

I’m sure you’ve seen everyone and their mother yapping about the importance of independent journalism and newsletters; I’m right there with them. I will say, the future is definitely not hundreds of writers with hundreds of newsletters, because too few of us would make a sustainable income if 100s of people are asking readers for $5, $6, $7 (covering the same topics at that). The future has to come through collectives — more on that as the year develops.

We do need independent media more than ever, though, because these institutions don’t deserve us. As Clarissa Brooks recently noted, these places have made it standard operating procedure to siphon Black writers’ thoughts while exploiting us to gain credibility and a facade of diversity. Meanwhile, we’re the first to fall when the cuts come. I can speak to it: Last year, I did a cover story, got two awards, and got sent on my ass — my full personal experience in this wringer may or may not be coming soon, depending on some things.

The only way to loosen legacy media’s grasp on Black cultural workers is if we don’t need them. Or maybe sit back as Donald Trump and a bunch of tone-deaf Zionist technocrats cannibalize what’s left of the media, then we won’t have it anyway. In the meantime, I’m using this year to build out my individual media presence and continue to be the most prolific rap writer of the 2020s — for myself. I’ll never say never, but it would take an overwhelming offer for me ever to consider giving my power to one of these institutions again.

My plan is for this newsletter to be fully behind an $8 paywall starting on February 1st, besides my Friday post and monthly indie rap column. In other words, all my essays, reviews, and other features would be behind the paywall. I’ll also be starting a chat with paid subscribers where we can yap about whatever’s going on at the moment. The plan is to use this month to feel things out, potentially ideate new features/columns, and give potential subscribers a taste of what to expect in their inbox. More to come.

Anyways, hope you’re having a positive start to the new year.