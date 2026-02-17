The people have to figuratively revoke the NBA’s so-called “most woke American sports league” title and burn it. Unlike the NFL, the 79-year-old league hasn’t experienced recent racial discrimination scandals or flag controversies (though Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was blackballed for protesting the National Anthem in 1996), which has allowed it to feign progressivism. But the Adam Silver-helmed league had an “eventful” All-Star weekend that’s brought its Zionist ties to the fore, exposing them as a quintessentially liberal operation: adept at symbolism, anti-Trump sentiment, and “we are one” platitudes, but complicit in genocide.