Photo Credit: Kim Erlandsen

The latest batch of Epstein files shook up the blogosphere this Grammy weekend, but not for the reasons they should have. Despite revelations of Trump being “compromised” by Israel, and Jeffrey Epstein exposing the West’s inner sanctum one email at a time, way too much of the discourse focused on an anonymous Tip Line call accusing Jay-Z and Pusha T of sexual abuse in 1996 and 2007, respectively. Nicki Minaj’s Barbz and Drake’s OVO stans reveled in the allegations, assured that their respective archnemeses had been pelted by career-ending information. But the only thing this hubbub proved was just how far from freedom we actually are.

Following the herd’s preoccupation with celebrity salacity seems enticing, but I choose the lesser-traveled road of critical thinking.