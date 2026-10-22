“Your bitch is not gonna do what I did!” internet personality Chrisean informed her Kick stream. “When I seen them [cops] take out their gun and point it toward [my then-fiancé Blueface], bitch I went and got the baby out the car seat and walked in front of the gun!“

Chrisean recalled the scene as gun-toting LASD cops accosted Blueface live on stream, after he was swatted by someone who claimed he was with an armed person. He was arrested for obstructing a peace officer during their investigation; he’s since come home.

Awash with indignation, Chrisean didn’t realize how her show of loyalty to her fiancé endangered her child a week after one-year-old Kohen Wiley was murdered by police in Mississippi. Hours later, Blueface told his stream that the pair, on and off since the early 2020s, had broken up 10 days after getting engaged. I hope for the sake of them and their child that this violent, unhealthy relationship is truly over.