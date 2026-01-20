When I Googled the name Sienna Rose, one of the first things I saw was an Instagram post with the headline “Who is Sienna Rose the artist rivaling Olivia Dean?” But there’s no “who” to speak of, as Rose is the music industry’s latest successful AI project. Deezer told Rolling Stone that “that many of Sienna Rose’s albums and songs are detected and flagged as AI on Deezer.” What differentiates Rose from Xania Monet, the Billboard-charting digital creation of poet and songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones, is that her creators are trying to keep an air of mystery about “her” origin.

Rolling Stone reports that Rose’s since-modified Spotify account once denoted her as “an anonymous neo-soul singer whose music blends the elegance of classic soul with vulnerability of modern R&B.” But “Anonymous” is some sheister’s slick way of saying “artificial.” Rose has 3.3 million monthly Spotify Listeners, though her YouTube presence is meager with 4.67K subscribers and the highest video being at 217K streams. It seems like “she’s” is the latest DSP-driven Frankenstein in a music industry fixated on undercutting its human workforce. Xania Monet has over 1.1 million Spotify listeners, and last September Jones inked a $3 million deal with Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media.

Listeners say that Monet sounds like it was “trained” by vocals from K Michele (who’s mulling a lawsuit), and Rose is favorably compared to Olivia Dean, a breakout singer from London. Copycat artists are nothing new, but AI imitations are a new form of exploitative. What precedent does the success of these Black women avatars set for an industry that’s consistently sought to exploit Black women?

To be clear, there are AI concoctions across genre. AI band The Velvet Sundown’s Spotify bio says they’re “a synthetic music project guided by human creative direction.” But the reveal didn’t come until its creator, Andrew Frelon, pretended to be the band’s spokesperson in a Rolling Stone interview. He claims in a Medium post that the entire ordeal was “a kind of red-teaming of the media & platform ecosystems at large.” And AI band Bleeding Verse, which cited Welsh band Holding Absence as an influence in its YouTube bio, overtook the 10-year-old human band’s 800K Spotify listeners within two months.

AI artists like Rose and Monet are particularly gross because they depict Black music genres with a rich spiritual tradition. Before music had a price tag, gospel songs and negro spirituals were created by people seeking community and worship. These genres were bore from Black people nurturing their connection with God amid slavery, war, and other colonial horrors. And when soul music became commodified, Black artists were still facing unjust treatment by the same oppressors. From the wiseguys who used to run the music business to today’s tyrannous contracts, the music industry is inherently exploitative. Our collective indifference toward the history of Black music obscured its roots, paving the way for AI “creators” with the gall to use a machine to mimic a genre called “soul.”

Black women starlets have continuously had a rough go of it in the industry. Ruth Brown was regarded as the original “Queen of R&B” who helped put Atlantic Records on the map, but the label didn’t justly compensate her, making her pay for touring and recording out of pocket — for a time, she left the industry, working 9-to-5s in Long Island. Nina Simone faced similar burdens from the music industry, noting in a 1970 documentary that “19 people depend on me for their livelihood – that’s a hell of a lot of people. “I know that if I say ‘Look, I’m too tired to work tonight’ I’m gonna get it from both ends. Nobody’s going to understand or care that I’m too tired; I’m very aware of that.”

The late Phylis Hyman was often pressured by Clive Davis to create a more “bubble gum” sound, with the tension between her creative desire, Arista’s commercial expectations, and the industry’s racial inequity contributing to her battles with mental health and substance abuse. She died by suicide at just 45. Ernest Hardy wrote in the LA Times of Whitney Houston’s plight as “someone who had been fed to the machine in a Faustian bargain for fame (hers) and fortune (hers and many, many others.) And when she stumbled, that same machine fed on her, turning a woman who was in transparent free-fall into an easy joke.”

And today, Ari Lennox has continuously vocalized her experience as a recording artist, venting in 2020 that, “Me opening up myself to the world has only damaged my career, but realistically how many people really vouching for soul in mainstream?” She also said in 2024 that, “not one person at those labels ever knew how to market or protect me.” Though these women’s circumstances are different, they all reflect being exploited by an industry that wanted their voices, but refused to let artists use them on their terms.

Last year, K Michele, who’s also been vocal about her industry struggles, announced that she was considering a lawsuit against “AI people” after hearing Monet and feeling like its creators stole her vocal tone. In 2015, she tweeted “U guys don’t know what it’s like 2be told what u have 2sing. On more than 1 occasion Ive been told I cant sing certain song cuz I was BLACK.” And a year later she told Huffington Post that, “There’s certain formats and radio stations and certain things we can’t sing as African American women.” Now, generative AI allows creators to steal her voice and create an avatar with no aspirations or qualms about singing exactly what it’s programmed to.

In 2023, K Michele admitted to having 13 plastic surgeries “because I seen other people in the industry [get surgery], and I thought that that was the way.” Body image is a heavy obstacle for women in the industry, especially Black women who often deal with their physical features being ridiculed on them but celebrated on other women. With AI, people can curate artists who perfectly embody desirability standards. Monet is a curvy brown-skinned woman with model features (that TikTok influencer Danisha Carter says suspiciously resembles her). And curiously, Consequence Managing Editor Wren Graves claims that the original, early ‘25 depictions of Sienna Rose were of “a pale redhead with an acoustic guitar” before switching to a conventionally attractive Black woman with an Afro. It’s like Jones and Rose’s creators knew the exact aspects of Blackness to highlight for maximum appeal. Generative AI technology is a prime reserve for Blackfishing, with Black “AI influencers” and programs that allow people to assume different images on FaceTime. And now AI users stealing Black features and patching them onto their Suno creations.

Desirability is likely a factor for gaining attention on Spotify, which doesn’t appear to differentiate between human and generative AI artists. The platform made a post last September promising “AI disclosures for music with industry-standard credits,” but neither Rose or Monet’s Spotify pages distinguish them as generative AI creations. Last week, Rose had three songs in Spotify’s viral Top 50, and there was no asterisk or other means to differentiate her from human artists.

The platform is experiencing an exodus of artists and listeners for various reasons, including woefully underpaying artists. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is richer than any musician because the max amount that any artist on the platform can make is 0.003 per stream. They’ve also rolled out a royalties model that demonetized roughly two-thirds of songs on the platform.

In 2020, Ek chided artists that “you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough,” adding that “the artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.” His output-above-all perspective explains why the platform is so lax about AI artists. Which kind of musicians won’t raise a fuss about relentlessly dropping music for minuscule royalties? Ones that don’t exist. The creators behind Sienna Rose dropped 45 songs from September to December of last year; they don’t have to worry about the human element of preserving vocal cords. In October, it was revealed that Spotify was making “significant investments” in generative AI alongside Sony, Universal Music, and Warner. This follows Ek’s investment in the AI military defense company Helsing. He’s clearly gungho about artificial intelligence and has no problem amplifying it on his platform, positioning himself as another billionaire with a fervor for profit but little care for the artists who’ve amassed his fortune. Things have gotten so bad that now AI projects are plagiarizing others’.

Black women in soul have historically faced a raw deal of being asked to stir humanity with rousing vocals while not receiving proper compensation and consideration from the people profiting from them. That’s why seeing volitionless AI models of Black women, versed in the sonic legacy of soul music, feels particularly ghoulish. Machines could never mimic the palpability of someone singing from the heart, but what do opportunists care about purity? Are wealthy executives and covetous AI techs even in touch with themselves enough to feel the difference between soul and Suno? As we know, the industry will repeat lucrative business. These depictions represent a chance for non-musicians and labels to make maximum profit from digital archetypes of bankable sounds and looks, without dealing with pushback from an actual human being. It feels like cutting out the human touch is the natural endgame for people who never respected our humanity in the first place.

