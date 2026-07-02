In a sea of co-opted apps longing to sell us ads, confine us to an algorithm, and train AI with our likeness, the Corus app has a simple premise: post the songs and movies you’re feeling at the moment. Over the past couple of months, Corus founder Gabe Jacobs has cultivated a community of hundreds of music lovers and cinephiles on his ad-free app, which is available on iOS, Android, and a website.

Users can immediately log in and scour the site’s database for their favorite songs and films, curating a musical profile that matches their musical and cinematic tastes.

Corus is a spiritual successor to Cymbal, an app once deemed “the Instagram of music.” The lifelong music head co-founded Cymbal as an extension of an early ‘10s blog where he journaled his favorite songs.