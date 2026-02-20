Photo Credit: Sven Mandel

Ice T is the latest music star to theorize the inevitability of AI. “I honestly believe we may be the last generation of Real actors,” he tweeted during a string of musings. “The Future has no regard for personnel jobs.. Ask Kodak film. Or Blockbuster Video.” King Crookxd lamented in an unrelated tweet that, “AI music is about to have casual fans.. damn,” a user named CusaX replied, “i wish more older rappers realized that ai shouldnt touch the music industry in any way that impacts the creative work.”

Ice T replied to CusaX, surmising, “I disagree… Fans want us to make and produce the music. Then shoot and expensive Video.. Then they get it for Free if they have an Apple subscription. Or Spotify pay us .007 cents a stream. The days of the expensive Videos are over. There isn’t even MTV. Ai is the only sensible way to add visuals to a song. You can hate it all you want. It’s the Future.” He also tweeted, “Hey…I’m just a realist. I don’t Love Ai.. I just understand its here to stay.. ‘You wanna lose a fight? Fight the Future’ Via Quincy Jones.” It sounds like a copout.

In one tweet, he feigns that generative AI is an unlikable yet unstoppable force. But in another, he oddly characterizes AI music videos as the artist’s chance to offset losses from streaming. I wonder what the music directors who’ve worked with him over the years feel about that. It’s unsurprising to see ghoulish tech bros show no qualms about replacing their human workforce, and somewhat understandable (but still annoying) for artists like Timbaland lose themselves in the creative possibilities of Suno. But it’s gross to see artists hone in on using generative AI just because it’s cost-effective. Maybe “the future” doesn’t value human labor, but we still can. And as artists, we should feel mandated to.

French Montana expressed thoughts in line with Ice T on the Bag Fuel podcast, beaming (along with Max B) that he “loves” generative AI, and urging creators not to get “stuck in the past.” He framed AI as his digital “assistant,” noting, “they don’t speak back, they don’t tell you you’re underpaying them.” The room laughed, but it wasn’t funny. He recently alleged that Fat Joe didn’t give him any publishing points for his appearance on “All The Way Up,” until he asked Joe and got a percentage (that they debated). How would he have felt if generative AI were as prevalent in 2017 as it is now, and Fat Joe undercut him by creating an AI vocalist that closely resembled French’s voice? Maybe then, he’d understand the plight of replacing the human touch with software.

It’s disheartening how few artists in hip-hop’s major label orbit think human-first. The whole house is built on the premise of exploitative contracts, and stiffing people they hire; maybe annexing creators out of the collaborative equation was the natural (d)evolution.

It’s unlikely that Ice T’s seen a ton of indie hip-hop, but there have been plenty of creative music videos. Whether it’s graphic design like Neuron Studio’s work on Jim Legxacy’s “‘06 wayne rooney,” or hitting the streets like Wyeth Collins did for Mavi and MIKE’s “Triple Nickel,” there are ways to link with human beings who can create stimulating visuals. If video budgets are shrinking, and artists have to think within new confines, the answer is to get resourceful, not to eliminate the video director. Are we a hip-hop community or not?

