Last week, anonymous game developer Trapstar Games released Hood Warfare 2, one of the most racist games I’ve ever seen. So far, the game’s reportedly grossed $600,000. The game consists of Black men having shootouts in Chicago (the previous 2023 game was set in Detroit). Some people see the game as a novel “hood” offshoot of Call of Duty. Others see it for what it is: the latest nihilist media exploiting Black death.

Earlier this year I wrote about how much pop culture serves as Black outrage fodder. This piece of shit fits firmly in that realm. Only a CIA division, and/or someone with no proximity to Black neighborhoods besides music videos and HoodVlogs could have made this game. The creators could be Black, white, or any ethnicity; it doesn’t even matter. Maybe it’s better this way, so people can understand that anyone is capable of antiBlackness.