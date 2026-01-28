The benefit of experience is the opportunity to progress your praxis. In 2020, the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others spurred a worldwide uprising, with protests, boycotts, and police station infernos that were too brazen and prolonged for the establishment to ignore; Americans tasked them all to “say something.” Sports leagues recognized the moment with symbolism, and music industry entities did a blackout. Some entertainers indeed “said something,” and others even donated to bail funds and participated in protests. For many liberals, the uprising swung the cultural pendulum toward social advocacy — but then it swung back to brunch after Biden’s 2020 election.

DEI measures have scaled back, and the music industry has systematically gutted Black music labels. The NBA long ago peeled “Black Lives Matter” off their courts. The NFL still dons social justice banners in their endzone, they recently punished Azeez Al-Shaair for putting “end the genocide” on his eye black. In 2026, amid MAGA’s fascism, including Stephen Miller’s push for ethnic cleansing via ICE’s murderous assault, it’s imperative to review the establishment’s post-2020 reversion. Society didn’t receive any material advancement from pushing celebrities to “say something” before, and it’s time to accept that they can’t meet a moment that demands more of us than ever. Our preoccupation with celebrity, even during times of peril, reflects our collective obfuscation from the fundamental tenet of revolution: the power is in the people.

There’s a general strike happening on January 30th, because withholding labor, and ultimately money, are the only things the power structure understands besides violence. Will a single player in the NBA or the Super Bowl join in on the boycott? Not likely. Last weekend, a tweet went viral opining, “If Anthony Edwards came out and said ‘we are not taking the court until ICE is out of our state’ he would be the most beloved athlete since Muhammad Ali.” I thought, “Sure, and if he had wings on his back he’d be unguardable.” The idea of a 24-year-old who’s never said anything overtly political deciding to spearhead a boycott was laughable to me.

And sure enough, his response to the protests after Renee Good and Alex Pretti’s ICE killings was essentially a non-answer: “Man I just love Minnesota, all the love and support they show me, so I’m behind them. I’m behind whatever they with. I don’t really have social media so I’m not in tune with everything. I’ve heard about the stuff going on. Me and my family are definitely praying for everyone.”

Statements from other players and entities have been more pointed, but haven’t exactly been demands for action. NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers have decried ICE during press conferences, as well as Victor Wembanyama and Tyler Haliburton. Karl Anthony Towns and Stephen Curry (who has his own history with Trump) saluted the Minnesota protests, though neither said much specifically about ICE. Minnesota sports teams, as well as 56 other local Minnesota CEOs, made a statement calling for “an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.” Their statement doesn’t mention ICE, Good, or Pretti.

The NBA Players Association released a statement that quoted MLK and referenced solidarity but had no action items: no mention of bail funds, amplification of a liberation organization, or even a call to action. With the league’s track record, the NBPA’s assertion that “we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all” is probably about ICE, but could also be telling protesters not to go so hard that they disrupt the status quo (aka the money). If their statement were as overt as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE, “get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” we wouldn’t have to play guessing games.

In 2020, Barack Obama stopped NBA players from a mass boycott after Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play a game after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a piece I wrote calling for the players to boycott, one of my first for this newsletter, I wrote, “if legacy is the driving factor of [LeBron’s] decisions, pushing past reform and advocating for radical measures would have cemented him as a social justice icon.” But six years later, I realize that someone has to have an actual grasp and appreciation for radical politics to embody them. During that same cycle, LeBron couldn’t even pretend to have read Malcolm X’s biography, and he recently decided to memorialize the site of MLK’s death by selling some shoes dubiously called “Honor The King.” Yesterday, he called out Bill Belichek whiffing his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility as “impossible,” “egregious,” and “disrespectful,” but he hasn’t said the same (or anything) about ICE.

Before the NBA decided to finish the 2020 COVID-suspended season in the Disney World bubble, Kyrie Irving reportedly claimed he was ready to “give up everything” on a conference call. None of his peers felt the same.

Many agree with Wembanyama’s comments about being “horrified” by ICE’s actions and are prepared to take sacrificial action to combat the agency. But within his statement, he drew a line: “I read the news, and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life. I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. So, I would rather not get into too many details.” The “cost” could very well be Trump playing games with the Frenchman’s citizenship, so it’s his prerogative to have a line in the sand. Few would expect a 20-year-old on a singular journey to basketball GOATdom to risk his status.

While eloquent, Wembanyama’s statement highlights the limits of the advocacy we can, or should, expect from a well-off entertainer. Acknowledgement of someone’s suffering is noble. But that alone doesn’t move the “put something on the line” needle when civilians are being killed in the streets with impunity, and people are losing their livelihoods for telling the truth. The Trump administration and its allies have inculcated the country with a new depth of conservatism, where calling truth to power can result in your job, citizenship, or freedom being taken away. Thousands of kids have lost their visas for attending pro-Palestine protests, and the London-based band Bobby Vylan had their American visas revoked after having fans chant “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” at the 2025 Glastonbury music festival. The consequences for riling this administration are graver than what any entertainer is willing to broach. But the fact that some are willing to accept them means that we can’t champion toothless statements on the same plane.

Wembanyama also noted that the Spurs’ “PR has tried” to push him to a “politically correct response” when asked about ICE, but unlike Ant, he refused to simply offer “thoughts and prayers.” How many other athletes are being internally advised by their teams and league officials to toe the line, if they speak to what’s happening at all?

The NBA, which houses an owner recently outed for warmongering in Ukraine, does a decent job of feigning progressivism, but they also just started a $76 billion TV deal, and after years of complaints about declining ratings, enjoyed their best Christmas viewership in years. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not about to shake things up now. When then-Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong” in solidarity with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, he deleted his tweet and apologized. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta (a MAGA ally) distanced the team from his comments, and the league issued an apology. And when Dwight Howard tweeted “Free Palestine” in 2014, he says he was called immediately by multiple people, including Silver, and told to delete it. “When you’re in the NBA, there are a lot of things you want to say, but you know if you say them, there will be repercussions,” he said. It’s well and good for athletes to bemoan victims of state-sanctioned violence, but anything resembling advocacy for a liberation movement gets snuffed out quickly, deterring others from doing similar. When Colin Kaepernick spoke out against police brutality, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf refused to stand for the flag, and Craig Hodges called out systemic oppression, they were blackballed.

Fighting for liberation would entail an athlete dissenting not only against the administration, but their own league. What millionaire could be expected to go for what amounts to a Pyrrhic victory, especially for a cause that not enough of us understand the stakes of? It’s easy for the NBA to identify with police brutality against Black people. In April 2015, it affected one of their own when NYPD officers accosted Thabo Sefolosha and broke his leg. But the immigration crisis is being erroneously framed as a plague against Latino people. That misconception’s caused some Black Americans to claim that it’s not a Black issue — even with ICE’s targeting of people from African countries and the Caribbean putting all Black people in danger. It takes intentional study to realize that genuine liberation movements are cross-ethnically aligned in solidarity against America, their common enemy, which uses the same oppressive tactics internationally and domestically.

When people think about revolutionary-minded athletes, they’ll rightfully extol the likes of Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Jim Brown. They are a beacon of the possibility of sports as an amplifier of advocacy. But they’re also beacons of a bygone era, when athletes and the people shared a class consciousness. While those athletes made comfortably more than the average civilian, they were far from the wealth of today’s players. They were on the ground with the civil rights movement because Jim Crow policies affected them, too, and they had a personal investment in uprooting them. Their era, the fifties, sixties, and seventies, fostered a deeper sense of solidarity than we carry today.

Many of today’s top American athletes are drafted into the league as millionaires, with shoe deals and endorsements that automatically shroud them in a Hollywood lifestyle. It only takes a couple of years of assimilation to distance them from the possibility of any genuinely radical politic. But what’s the excuse for us, everyday people? I’ve written before about how Obama’s celebrity shrunk the gulf between politics, entertainment, and PR: “Fans begged for entertainers to talk about police brutality and other injustices. And as those issues reached the fore of public consciousness, it eventually became unclear whether stars were bringing light to them out of genuine agency or a desire for positive PR. Black Lives Matter-affiliated activists became celebrities. So naturally, celebrities felt they could in turn usurp grassroots movements and become the predominant voices for Black liberation. The people, eager for their celebrity fix, allowed them to.”

The 2010s’ brand of social media housed, celebrity-infused activism gave many of us some radical cues, but not actual radical education. We appreciated our favorite entertainer evoking Malcolm X, but didn’t internalize him calling out celebrities as puppets for their overseers. We celebrated Black Panther Super Bowl performances, but apparently didn’t absorb George Jackson noting, “the proletariat — the working class — is still the most revolutionary class, and still the real gravedigger of capitalist society.” Digging toward a better world entails the uprooting of the very people some of us are expecting solidarity from. When you beg a rich celebrity to “say something,” know they’ll never say the truest thing: that our liberation requires the elimination of the system that benefits them.

Being radicalized is a consequence of despair amid oppression and a love for downtrodden people. Millionaires aren’t the ideal merchants of either. In a moment where fascism is pulsing full force through our communities, it’s important to relinquish the intriguing yet futile ideas that led us here, including the expectation that PR symbolism and fist emojis hold a candle to genuine, working-class community.

The Alis and Kaepernicks of the world are revered because they’re the exception, not the rule, for athletes now beholden to commissioners, agents, shoe corporations, upper management, coaches, and an overall culture of obedience. Who knows if the day of the revolutionary athlete or musician will ever return? Until it does, there’s just not much that anyone can expect from them.

