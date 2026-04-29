The Michael Jackson biopic has raced to the bank, accruing a $217 million global box office opening in a week. It’s a record for a biopic. Despite being universally panned by critics, the number is a win for Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, and the Jackson estate — especially for Jermaine Jackson and his $6.5 million civil suit judgment. Variety published a listicle titled, ‘Michael’ Electrifies the Box Office: 5 Reasons Bad Reviews Couldn’t Derail the Michael Jackson Biopic. Most reviews have panned it as omissive hagiography. But that doesn’t mean anything when it’s exactly what his stans wanted.

My expectations for the movie plummeted when I learned how involved the estate was. And, true to my suspicions, nearly all the critiques frame it as a film that plays the hits, but doesn’t succeed at showing how Jackson felt about having exorbitant expectations on his preteen shoulders, and how they shaped who he became. Jaafar Jackson is a wringer for young Michael and does well despite having little to work with. And, of course, the music is iconic. But there’s not much more positive to say. The script’s stringency makes it the perfect fodder for fanatics, who flatten their interpretation of a fave into the idea of them rather than the totality of their humanity.

That’s why Paris Jackson, speaking of the movie, noted, “The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy. And they’re going to be happy with it.” Filmmakers were unable to reference the ‘93 sexual assault allegations against Jackson because accuser Jordan Chandler’s settlement clause prevented him from being depicted in a film. The movie now concludes in 1988 instead of its original plan to end with the allegations. But even if they could reference Chandler’s allegations, it’s worth wondering how the original script would play out; nuance would get in the way of the fan service that the rest of the movie clings to.