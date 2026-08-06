Photos by Prince Williams, Francesco Prandoni, Getty Images. Illustration by Jefferson Harris for Okayplayer

My only Rolling Loud attendance was in New York City in 2021. I remember the weekend for a constant overcast, introductions to TiaCorine and CEO Trayle, and being disappointed by one of rap’s biggest emerging superstars.

During night two, I walked past Playboi Carti’s set on the way to the concession stand. Up to that point, I liked some of his singles when I heard them, but didn’t consider myself a huge fan. And what I saw from his performance didn’t do much to win me over.

Dodging rain puddles and empty food containers in the Citi Field parking lot, I don’t know what was making me cringe more: how messy my Oreo 4s were getting, or what I perceived as a lack of stage presence during Carti’s set. He was shrieking over synth blips and seemingly deciding which phrases he wanted to recite over his backing vocals at random.

Maybe he was really high, I thought. Perhaps he’s so enamored with how he sounded on the record that he decided to be his own hypeman. Whatever the case, he didn’t offer much in the way of a vocal performance. But the crowd was having the time of their life. I didn’t hear any booing or echoes of “what the hell is going on?”