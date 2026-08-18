Pablo Torre and his team at Pablo Torre Finds Out have left no stone unturned in their nearly yearlong investigation into claims that the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented the NBA salary cap with side deals for Kawhi Leonard. They earned a Pulitzer Prize and an Edward R. Murrow Award for last year’s reports claiming that climate tech company Aspiration and scoreboard manufacturer Daktronics, two Clippers partners, paid Leonard sponsorship deals despite him doing zero marketing for them. But the reaction to Torre’s work hasn’t all been laudatory.

Naysayers have taken to calling Torre a “snitch,” seemingly unaware of the function of investigative journalism. Some feel like Twitter user Brett Usher, who revealed in a viral tweet that “I never cared about the Clippers thing — not even remotely.” That perspective ignores how Balmer’s alleged circumvention reflects the one percent’s wider corruption. The Clipper reveals are an elementary opportunity to take a united stand against a billionaire, yet people have instead exposed the deficiencies of our relationship with media. The baffling backlash Torre’s team has received exemplifies the uphill fight that investigative journalists face with an undereducated, nonchalant public.

We’re so inundated with information that we don’t care about anything that’s not a sex scandal or racist exposal. We’re not conditioned to connect the dots. We also give power way too much leeway, either enamored or defeated by it.