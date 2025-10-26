Where Does Tyler, The Creator Go From Here?
His recent realization about his entitled fans has to be frustrating for him, but it’s also self-inflicted.
Photo credit: Raph_PH
Tyler, The Creator has experienced backlash for his past antics before, but nothing like what’s happened in the past two weeks, with a mass digital “lashing” from X users reprisi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to the andre gee newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.