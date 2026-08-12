There were many highlights from Drake’s recent marathon stream celebrating Stake’s 9th anniversary. At one point, the Toronto icon mentioned the “Roc Nation subpoenas dropping soon.” His statement was most likely a reference to YouTube channel What’s The Dirt’s recent video entitled Untangling Jay Z’s Evil Plan To Destroy Drake. The video implies that Roc Nation is behind two class action lawsuits alleging that Drake used the Stake betting platform to pay for streaming bots to boost his streaming numbers.

What’s The Dirt is run by YouTuber Matthew Smith, who hypothesizes that Roc Nation had two attorneys formerly of Reed Smith, one of the company’s go-to law firms, represent New Jersey residents and several Virginians in the lawsuits. He also speculates that the Virginia plaintiffs met Reed Smith attorneys because many of them are justice-impacted and members of the firm were at a 2024 Job Fair in Virginia. Hmm…