“I really wanted to name ‘black cool’ specifically because I think that the more it’s appropriated, assimilated, commodified, the more distant ... the cultural contribution to global discourse becomes from actual black people. If blackness is separated from this aesthetic of cool that comes out of our culture ... we lose the understanding of how much we are actually giving to this world.”

Author Rebecca Walker on her essay collection Black Cool

“Commerce, nigga.”

Joseph “Jody” Summers, played by Tyrese

This week, the Popcast guys used hip-hop’s dearth of Big Four Grammy nominations as a sign of how “grim” hip-hop is. Their viral clip fueled a new version of the same ol’ discussion on hip-hop dying because it’s not meeting commercial markers of “success” such as award recognition and platinum plaques.

It’s not a new sentiment. I’ve been griping for a couple of years about hip-hop commentators constantly evaluating hip-hop’s health like a Forbes analyst instead of a hip-hop head. But this talking point feels especially tepid coming from New York Times writers Caramanica and Coscarelli. For clarity: I’ve been on Popcast before, got game on writing from Caramanica, and have always had positive interactions with them. But critique is critique. The people who love this genre are right to side-eye one of the world’s biggest media institutions giving their hip-hop authority to two white guys. And in allowing Jack Harlow to tell them “he got Blacker” with no pushback, or saying Solange was “lambasting” white people at A Seat At The Table, or pontificating on the death of a genre with a commercial rubric, they justify those concerns.

Perhaps all the pushback the guys got this week will congeal into them joking about “ruffling a lot of feathers last week,” or some such. I know (and hate) how the content machine turns even valid criticism into noise that fuels more content. But I genuinely wonder how much Caramanica’s reflected on his comments about Solange “not biting the hand that feeds her,” and her response, which included noting that the music industry “was built brick by brick off the backs, shoulders, heartache, and pain of Black people.” I feel like everyone writing about hip-hop needs to have a strong understanding of the genre’s original function as a grassroots movement, and that understanding should frame every critique. One could just surmise, “of course a mainstream outlet would only care about the mainstream,” but being at the front of the line means you should be able to tell everyone else where things are headed. It feels like a blind spot to discount thriving indie scenes in 2026, especially when the genre itself is going back underground. That’s not Popcast-specific; rap media as a whole can do better about this.

Grammy noms could never speak for hip-hop’s success, for better or worse. This is the genre of “never let a statue tell me how nice I am.” We boycotted the Grammys because they weren’t giving us our due. This was before corporations permanently sank their teeth into the scene, telling us that we should aspire to ascend capitalism and beg for validation. This is a grand mishandling of our cultural exchange. Hip-hop is a descendant of blues, jazz, and folk, which were the white American masses’ original gateway to Black Cool. They were enamored with us. We built this country’s actual infrastructure and undergird American pop culture. They seek proximity to struggle through our trauma, style through our fashion choices, and slang through our everyday language. Our artists were cool in their towns, hoods, and blocks before any executive or award body knew they existed. We don’t need any of the establishment’s accoutrements to define us. But we’ve increasingly let white institutions set the terms of partnership, and are now dealing with an identity crisis because we can no longer meet them. The deprioritization of hip-hop culture, and the creation of the rap industry, allowed Black Cool to be diagnosed by the clueless and hueless.

When I talked to Vince Staples, he mentioned hip-hop receding to the fringes like Jazz eventually did. The powers that be have decided, for whatever reasons, that hip-hop is no longer lucrative to them, so the markers of success we’ve come to know won’t be there. But the silver lining is that hip-hop can self-preserve from people who don’t understand or respect the genre’s function outside of profitability or appeasing the white gaze.

And it’ll get us away from stan culture. One of the nominees for Best Rap Album is Kanye West, an artist whose pre-2018 catalog I love, but I’ve since been critical of because of his politics and antics. His MAGA and Nazi moments are disappointing because he was once a beacon of Black Cool, a disciple of one of the richest Black cultures in America who linked Mos Def and Jay-Z, sampled Nina Simone, and called out George Bush on behalf of Black people. Squaring that with all of his coarse coonery is disheartening.

But his stanbase, filled with many non-Black fans, just won’t allow us to be upset. I recently checked my pinned tweet promoting my newsletter, and the replies were flooded with (now blocked) people insulting me for my April New York Times op-ed, when I theorized that he’s been able to stay successful because he has too many fans who don’t care about his racially insensitive comments. They pretty much proved my point. When I strip this dynamic down to the bone, it’s like someone from another neighborhood telling you that you can’t be mad at someone you grew up with because they like them. Their devotion to Kanye overrides his own people’s disdain. I get it though, because if he’s not highly regarded, then they lose access to Black Cool. That’s especially so nowadays, when many rap listeners are only fans of one artist.

So many of the game’s most popular acts benefit from obsessed, voyeuristic fans who are unappreciative of the art form and the people who created it. Their unconditional devotion allows their faves to be just as careless toward Black audiences. We’ve let armies of suburbanites prop up their version of Black Cool, and harass us if we disagree. Divesting from the mainstream is distancing ourselves from these fans, too.

As 9th Wonder tweeted the other day, we gave the house away, and now can’t even dictate how people conduct themselves in it. We got guests telling us how to place our furniture, and complaining about our view when they’ve only been in one room. I’m actually optimistic that all the Gen Alpha kids seeking their vicarious Black experience will focus on streamers instead of rap, and the genre gradually heads to the fringes of pop culture. And I’m not naive; I know that going back underground will stir some financial consequences. But I’m already a casualty of the music business. That’s what gives me the power to say that I’m fine with this transition because it’s for a greater good. When you don’t know the roots, then you can’t perceive hip-hop’s deindustrialization as a return home.