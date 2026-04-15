The other day, Detroit rapper Allstar Jr. got in front of the camera to address the world. Days earlier, he had allegedly been accosted by Baton Rouge rapper NBA Ben10 in a Houston restaurant. Allstar allegedly took a gun from Ben10 and shot him multiple times; the NBA Youngboy’s affiliate’s condition is currently unknown, though he’s now posting on Instagram. Aware of the times, I had no illusion that Allstar Jr. was about to call a truce with Ben10. Indeed, he lay on the ground and debuted the “Ben10 dance,” shaking to simulate someone being shot multiple times. He also offered $20 thousand to whoever could best emulate the dance.

Allstar is well within his rights not to squash anything with someone who allegedly tried to rob and beat him. He took to Twitter yesterday to push back on people telling him the clip went too far: “Talking bout ‘just chill ‘ nigga I was chilling wen niggas thought they was gone get off idgaf about nobody feelings being hurt.” Fair.

This piece isn’t about him, or any of the artists I mention. It’s about us. All Star mocked Ben10 because he knew viewers would eat it up and participate in the trend. The past two weeks have shown how entertained rap fans are by real-life violence: Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and others were arrested for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint. Offset was shot in an attempted robbery at a Hollywood, FL, casino in which Lil Tjay may be involved. And Ben10 and Allstar Jr had their altercation. If the worst-case scenario happened in these instances, artists who started rapping to better their lives could be gone behind complete nonsense. And not enough so-called hip-hop fans care. When early rumors arose that Offset and Lil Tjay had both been shot at the Hard Rock Casino, the responses were a bunch of jokes about Lil Tjay having been shot before.