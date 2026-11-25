Yesterday, I saw a couple of viral posts about HipHopDX’s website being shut down and redirected to the outlet’s Instagram page. The quote tweets and comments were filled with lamentation about lost documentation and hip-hop journalism’s slow circle down the drain. Unfortunately, we get into this every other month or so on the heels of the next tech bro’s video-pivot whim; I’ve heard it all before. But this particular conversation felt off, because I remember the site being down for awhile.

I went to the Wayback Machine to make sure I wasn’t tripping. The results confirmed that I wasn’t.