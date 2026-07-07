Yung Miami’s had a banner summer so far. She won a BET Award and the biannual Performative Pearl-Clutcher Prize (PPP) with “Spend Dat,” a track that moralists are blaming for hip-hop’s downfall and the nadir of Blackness. To this cohort, “Spend Dat” is not wombman-like. Nonetheless, she’s evaded deeper questions about her proximity to Diddy’s coercive “freakoffs” with an ode to tricking, making it rain, and every other nod to excess that comprises most mainstream rap singles. Neither the themes nor presentation are remarkable. But for some reason, the song’s sparked a wide debate amongst moralists and materialists on a collision course akin to the old helmet-smashing Monday Night Football intro.